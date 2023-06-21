GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Flame is a group of musicians who all happen to have a disability. The Lexington chapter of The Arc started the band after Lead Singer and Guitarist, Michelle King, won a talent show using her gift of voice. Something doctors said King would never develop.

“I did the music and all that when I was little. I was self-taught, singing and everything,” explained King.

The band has played at a variety of venues, from elementary schools to arenas seating thousands. Up on stage, Vocalist, Andrew Carpenter, says its all about a bunch of people showing the world anyone can do what they love. “To be able to show that and be a role model for people, it’s amazing to be able to able to feel that you’re making a difference,” described Carpenter.

The group has been celebrating their 20th anniversary performing around the United States and the world. Their next stop is set to be a week-long tour out of the country.

“Our wonderful, wonderful band, Flame, has been invited to perform and tour Cambodia by the United States Embassy as part of the United States Arts Envoy program,” said CEO of the Lexington chapter of The Arc, Shaloni Winston.

King says that without the band, she and her friends wouldn’t of had an outlet to express themselves. Going on tour is one way they give back and share their positivity.

“Thanks to everybody for everything that we did and we are going to support everybody from Cambodia. I just can’t wait,” stated King.”