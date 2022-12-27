MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local band, Funk Evolution, has been honored as one of the top 3% wedding professionals for 2022. WeddingWire and The Knot recognize Funk Evolution based off feedback they receive from past bridal clients in recent WeddingWire awards.

The band was the winner of the 2022 WeddingWire couples’ choice award. The award represents the top wedding professionals in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism reviewed by couples. Funk Evolution explains 2022 was an important year, allowing a shift in the projection for the band. They went from mostly a “Club Band,” to focusing on their bridal and corporate sector events. The band was able to perform for 47 couples on their wedding day on 2022. Funk Evolution thanks everyone who has shared the journey with them and are excited for the new year!