Local author writes stories from the heart of the Adirondacks

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From suspense to historical romance, Capital Region native Heidi Sprouse has 22 published books entertaining local and international readers.

The author is making a name for herself in the historical romance genre thanks to her “Whispers of Liberty” book series, which highlights Johnstown as the backdrop.

When she isn’t writing, you’re likely to find her signing books at the Mysteries of Main Street bookstore in Johnstown.

Ready to pick up one of her books? Visit her website for more information.

