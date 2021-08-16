Local athletes, coach headed to 2022 Special Olympics through SEFCU campaign

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two local athletes and their coach were in for the surprise of a lifetime. On Monday, SEFCU President & CEO Michael Castellana and Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman revealed the lucky recipients who will be sent to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL to compete in the 2022 USA Games.

The athletes include Cayleigh Moorhead, 13, of Glenville and Stephanie Hamelink, 21, of Scotia, along with coach Marlene Michels, 50, of Ballston Lake who received the honor. The surprise was made possible through SEFCU’s campaign which is said to have matched every medal won by the USA Olympics team during the Tokyo games, reportedly raising nearly $50,000.

Nearly 200 talented athletes and coaches from New York will be in attendance at the Special Olympics USA Games competing in 14 sports including:

Basketball

Bocce

Bowling

Equestrian

Golf

Gymnastics

Powerlifting

Soccer

Softball

Swimming

Tennis

Triathlon

Track & Field

Volleyball.

The USA Games are scheduled for June 5-12, 2022 where more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states as well as the Caribbean will go for gold.