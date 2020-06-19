Local artists use nature as their stage during the pandemic

(NEWS10) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, artists in the Capital Region have been going outdoors to share their gifts with others. At a time when arts organizations are closed, some in the community want to make sure people in the region are still able to reap the benefits of arts and culture.

With museums and galleries currently closed, artists have been using their backyards to share their work.

In Pawlet, Vt., Artist Duo EveNSteve transformed their backyard to an outdoor gallery, so people can enjoy the art from the comforts of their car.

Interested in an art walk? Artist Susan Barczak displays art in front of her Niskayuna home for her neighbors to enjoy during their strolls.

In Schenectady, one dance instructor has opted for socially-distanced classes in nature versus online learning.

“It’s not ideal, but it will keep people tied into it you know, it gives them something to do. It’s beautiful out here, right? So we can’t work on pure technique per se but there’s fresh air and you can forget a little about what’s going on,” said Dance Instructor Beth Jacobs.

