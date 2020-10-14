Local artists exhibit at the College of Saint Rose

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Running through November 11, at the Esther Massry Gallery at the College of Saint Rose is the new exhibit Engage: Artists in Visual Dialogue. The show features 22 modern and contemporary artists of diverse ethnicities and backgrounds, all put together by Curator Stephen J. Tyson.

“The takeaway from this show is for people to slow down and take time,” Tyson said Wednesday. “To recognize the nuance of humanity within each of these compositions.”

An assemblage of various discarded and collected household objects by Royal G. Brown Jr.

The exhibit is filled with works in photography, print media, and sculptures from discarded household items.

Eleven of the artists are local to the Capital Region. The other elevens’ work comes from the NYS Office of General Services Harlem Art Collection and the University at Albany Fine Art Collections.

Extended Hands that Hold to Give, by Francelise Dawkins. Textile Collage.

The show is free and open to the public. Hours are Monday through Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 8 p.m.; closed Sunday.

Once at the Massry Gallery, visitors must call the gallery to be let in at (518) 337-2390.

