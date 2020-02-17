Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Local archery tournament held in Scotia

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local archery tournament came to a close Sunday that featured some of the most experienced archers in the northeast.

The Guan Ho-Ha Archery Tournament in Scotia has been held for over 30 years.
It is a local spin-off based on a tournament held in Las Vegas.

Each year it brings together hundreds of children and adults alike to showcase their skills

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play