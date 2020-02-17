Local archery tournament held in Scotia

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local archery tournament came to a close Sunday that featured some of the most experienced archers in the northeast.
The Guan Ho-Ha Archery Tournament in Scotia has been held for over 30 years.
It is a local spin-off based on a tournament held in Las Vegas.
Each year it brings together hundreds of children and adults alike to showcase their skills
