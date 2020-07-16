Local animal shelter rescues nine dogs from dog meat farm in South Korea

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, The Montgomery County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MCSPCA) received nine dogs that were rescued from a dog meat farm in the Gyeonggi-do province of South Korea.

Ashley Weil, Shelter Manager for Montgomery County SPCA, told NEWS10 ABC this is the second time in less than a year that the organization has partnered with Humane Society International for this type of mission. They received six dogs back in October, too.

“It was a really rewarding experience. It took eight months, but everyone was adopted,” said Weil.

More than 100 dogs were rescued from the South Korean dog meat farm in May. The organizations had to wait for COVID-19 travel restrictions to loosen before they could bring the animals back to the United States. The U.S. is receiving 60 of the dogs with the remaining going to Canada.

This was the sixteenth dog meat farm Humane Society International has successfully shut down in South Korea since 2015. According to Humane Society International, an estimated two million dogs a year are farmed for human consumption across South Korea.

“They’re brutally slaughtered. They can do it by hanging or electrocution, and it usually takes up to five minutes for the dog to pass away,” said Weil.

Humane Society International said, that while dog meat consumption is declining, it is popular in South Korea during what’s known as “Boknal” in July and August.

“It’s a festival that they have where the festival includes the slaughtering of hundreds of dogs,” said Weil.

“While our commitment is always first to the animals right here in our community, when space and resources allow, the Montgomery County SPCA is willing to help any animal in need. We know these dogs will find loving and safe homes right here in Montgomery County,” said Jan Zumbolo, President of the Board of Directors of Montgomery County SPCA.

Weil said the Montgomery County SPCA took in six lab/jindo mixes, one beagle, one maltese, and one Pomeranian. They range from 8-months-old to 10-years-old.

“They do get quarantined over there [South Korea] for 30 days to make sure that they are healthy before they travel over here [U.S.]. So as for health, everyone is in pretty good condition it’s just more now about trusting people and finding that adoptive family, but each of them are going to take their own time. It just depends on how much they open up and how much they trust and when we’re ready to transition them into that home environment,” said Weil.

Weil said they should be ready for adoption in about 30 days. They must first be spayed and neutered, prove that they are comfortable on a leash, and show that they are open to socializing and trusting others. Weil said some of the dogs were still too scared to come out of the crates they were transported in.

“When they first come, it’s very emotional. You’re very sad just because of what they went through. They lived their lives in barren wire cages. They didn’t have adequate food or water. No veterinarian care, no socialization from people, they didn’t really have much of anything, but then you’re happy because they’re here; it’s over with. Those cages are all empty on that farm, and the dogs will never be there again, and now we’re ready to help,” said Weil.

