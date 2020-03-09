Local and state officials urge New Yorkers not to panic over coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — There are now 105 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York State, two of which are in Saratoga County.

One of the patients is a pharmacist who lives in Saratoga County, but works at the CVS Pharmacy on Main Street in Queensbury, which is located in Warren County.

The Warren County Administrator and Governor Cuomo are urging New Yorkers not to panic over the virus.

“I’m afraid that fear is actually outpacing the facts,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo. “And we’re also fighting this anxiety.”

The pharmacist who tested positive is in voluntary quarantine along with four of his co-workers.

“In addition, there were 4 people who received vaccinations from the pharmacist. One of them is already in voluntary quarantine, and we are discussing with the other 3. It is just a matter of getting in touch with them,” explained Warren County Administrator, Ryan Moore. “But, we expect all 4 to go into voluntary quarantine.”

He says none of the pharmacist’s co-workers or those he gave vaccinations to are showing symptoms, but are being quarantined just as a precaution.

“People who are on voluntary quarantine are sent specific rules,” Governor Cuomo stated at a press conference on Saturday. “Violating those rules, I think, are first disrespectful to members of the community. It doesn’t honor your responsibility as a citizen, and you can be putting people in danger.

According to the Warren County Administrator, those who fail to comply with the self-isolation rules could legally be forced to do so. The county’s attorney’s office has prepared quarantine orders that will be filed in court on Monday.

“It is essentially a safeguard,” Moore explained. “If you ever had somebody who didn’t want to be quarantined, it is within the judge’s power, and the public health’s power, and the sheriff’s power to enforce a quarantine on someone who doesn’t want to be quarantined.”

Moore added that there are also roughly 400 customers who picked up prescriptions from the CVS Pharmacy in Queensbury. Those customers are considered low-risk and will be receiving a call from the Warren County Health Department explaining risk factors.

“Please don’t panic,” said Moore. “Our professionals are well-versed in how to handle a response to this. If you are at risk you will be getting a call.

