(NEWS10) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $411,274,414 in airport aid to 76 airports in New York to help respond to the coronavirus public health emergency through the CARES Act.
This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business.
This grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.
The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the Federal share to 100% for grants awarded under the fiscal year 2020 appropriations for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Supplemental Discretionary grants.
Locally there are several airports receiving federal money.
- Albany International Airport – $15,277,876
- Schenectady County Airport – $69,000
- Saratoga County Airport – $69,000
- Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport – $69,000
- Columbia County Airport – $69,000
- Fulton County Airport – $30,000
- Ticonderoga Municipal Airport – $20,000
- Schroon Lake Airport – $1,000
- Piseco Airport – $20,000
There are also airports in Vermont and Massachusetts receiving aid as well.
- William H. Morse State Airport (Vt.) – $30,000
- Rutland – Southern Vermont Regional Airport (Vt.) – $69,000
- Harriman-And-West Airport (Mass.) – $30,000
- Pittsfield Municipal Airport (Mass.) – $69,000
- Walter J. Koladza Airport (Mass.) – $1,000
LATEST STORIES:
- Local airports receiving federal help amid coronavirus outbreak
- More Upstate Hospital nurses headed downstate to aid in coronavirus relief
- NYSP still investigating a 45-year-old homicide of Dutchess County man
- Albany Public Library cardholders now have access to Hoopla streaming service
- SUNY Poly professors working on more detailed COVID-19 test