Local airports receiving federal help amid coronavirus outbreak

(NEWS10) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $411,274,414 in airport aid to 76 airports in New York to help respond to the coronavirus public health emergency through the CARES Act.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business.

This grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.

The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the Federal share to 100% for grants awarded under the fiscal year 2020 appropriations for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Supplemental Discretionary grants.

Locally there are several airports receiving federal money.

Albany International Airport – $15,277,876

Schenectady County Airport – $69,000

Saratoga County Airport – $69,000

Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport – $69,000

Columbia County Airport – $69,000

Fulton County Airport – $30,000

Ticonderoga Municipal Airport – $20,000

Schroon Lake Airport – $1,000

Piseco Airport – $20,000

There are also airports in Vermont and Massachusetts receiving aid as well.

William H. Morse State Airport (Vt.) – $30,000

Rutland – Southern Vermont Regional Airport (Vt.) – $69,000

Harriman-And-West Airport (Mass.) – $30,000

Pittsfield Municipal Airport (Mass.) – $69,000

Walter J. Koladza Airport (Mass.) – $1,000

LATEST STORIES: