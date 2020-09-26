Local activist group holds speak out event to honor Breonna Taylor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday evening, about 50-60 people gathered at the Townsend Park in Albany to express their thoughts and feelings regarding the Breonna Taylor case. The purpose of the event was to make it a safe space for people to express themselves.

Many people driving by were honking their horns to show their support as people held up signs and yelled ‘Black Lives Matter’ or ‘No Justice, No Peace.’

Elevate 518 held the event. The organization is a local activist group. Elevate is an acronym that stands for Empowering Ladies to Elevate the Voices of Albany to Excel. These young women want to inspire other women of color to never be afraid to speak their minds in a social movement. “Our goals and our missions are to amplify the black and brown women voices that have been murdered by the police…,” says Destini Harris, President of Elevate 518.

Destini says she’ll do what it takes to see change in the Capital Region. “Everyday I am afraid when I step outside of my house. Everyday I am afraid to be pulled over by a police officer because of the narrative that is put out in social media…I don’t want to be next and that’s a fear that’s not normal for me to live in,” says Harris.

During the speak out, there was a moment of silence. People went on one knee and held their fists in the air. “…People we able to speak on what they’re remorse from Breonna Taylor’s murder and really hauling for justice to be served,” says Lukee Forbes, a local activist.

Laura Johnson is a Clifton Park native and a song writer. She used the megaphone to sing a song that she believes will help create change. “I am committed to being the type of ally who listens and encourages, and to me that song came to mind because it was encouraging me in the moment so I wanted to share it,” says Johnson.

People were wearing masks and obeying CDC covid-19 guidelines. The megaphone was sanitized each time a person spoke.

The ladies behind Elevate 518 say they’ll continue to hold these events and support other local advocates until change is made.