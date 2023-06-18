SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady rollerskating team is headed for the national championship. They’re traveling next week to compete in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, followed by another championship in Nebraska.

Competitive rollerskating entails various events, including figure, freestyle, partner, and dance skating.

As the team nears the end of their season, which runs from September to August, one member of the team who only started skating about a year and a half ago, stands out.

8-year-old Zoey Murawski sometimes finds herself competing against skaters who are 12 and 13, and has taken home lots of medals. She’ll be competing in seven events in Hermitage at the championship. You can watch Zoey’s interview with NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno here: