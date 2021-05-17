Local 2021 Congressional Art Competition winners announced

The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Wednesday, April 28, 2021, as President Joe Biden prepares to address House and Senate lawmakers on his first 100 days in office. Biden will speak before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators due to coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(NEWS10) – Congressman Paul Tonko announced the winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition in his Congressional District, NY-20, on Monday. The winning artwork has been chosen from 44 student submissions representing 16 schools.

The competition collects submissions from across the U.S. The winners are decided by regional panels. Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, DC. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.

Due to the pandemic, Congressman Tonko’s office submissions to the annual Congressional Art Competition were submitted electronically.

NY-20 Winners:

Best in Show – Mary Kate Sullenberger, Shaker High School, “Sinking”, colored pencil

– Mary Kate Sullenberger, Shaker High School, “Sinking”, colored pencil Runner Up – Josefina Casper, Schenectady High School, “He Takes Time in His Own Little World”, watercolor and micron pen

– Josefina Casper, Schenectady High School, “He Takes Time in His Own Little World”, watercolor and micron pen Honorable Mention – Andre Adonnino, Shenendehowa High School, “It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s…”, acrylic on canvas

– Andre Adonnino, Shenendehowa High School, “It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s…”, acrylic on canvas Honorable Mention – Lucy Lee, Shaker High School, “Collaged Self”, paper collage

– Lucy Lee, Shaker High School, “Collaged Self”, paper collage Honorable Mention – Katherine Pagnotta, Ravena Coeymans Selkirk High School, “Untitled”, charcoal

– Katherine Pagnotta, Ravena Coeymans Selkirk High School, “Untitled”, charcoal Honorable Mention – Jacob Serekede, Clayton A. Bouton High School, “Self Portrait”

“Congratulations to Mary Kate for her exceptional work, and to all of our Capital Region students who took part in this competition,” Congressman Tonko said. “My heartfelt gratitude to the extraordinary efforts of our art teachers who supported and facilitated their students’ participation this year under these very challenging circumstances.”

The annual Congressional Art Competition celebrates the artistic achievements of the nation’s high school students. Since it began in 1982, more than 670,000 high school students have participated.