ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An East Nassau man was arrested on July 4 following a road rage incident that led to a crash on I-90 in Albany. Jordan L. Mccullen, 32, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, Criminal Use of a Firearm in the second degree, Reckless Endangerment in the first degree, Menacing in the second degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

Police say the incident occurred around 4:21 p.m. Investigations determined that Mccullen became engaged in a road rage altercation, during which he reportedly displayed and shot a firearm in the victim’s direction. The two vehicles collided and became disabled.

Police conducted a search of the vehicle and the surrounding area with the aid of a State Police K9. A loaded handgun was recovered. Police say no one was injured.

Mccullen was arrested and arraigned on July 5 at the Albany City Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.