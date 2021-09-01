Livingston man killed in ATV crash, NYSP investigate

LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police (NYSP) from the Livingston barracks Tuesday started to investigate a fatal motor vehicle crash on Old Manorton Road in the town of Livingston.

Police say just before 7 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to a rollover ATV crash on private property off of Old Manorton Road. Once on scene, Troopers found Richard Hosier Jr. 59, of Livingston, who had reportedly lost control of his ATV for unknown reasons and was ejected.

Emergency aid was given until Norther Dutchess Paramedics took over, however police say Hosier unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.