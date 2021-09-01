Livingston man killed in ATV crash, NYSP investigate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic police crime tape breaking crash

generic police crime tape breaking crash

LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police (NYSP) from the Livingston barracks Tuesday started to investigate a fatal motor vehicle crash on Old Manorton Road in the town of Livingston.

Police say just before 7 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to a rollover ATV crash on private property off of Old Manorton Road. Once on scene, Troopers found Richard Hosier Jr. 59, of Livingston, who had reportedly lost control of his ATV for unknown reasons and was ejected.

Emergency aid was given until Norther Dutchess Paramedics took over, however police say Hosier unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire