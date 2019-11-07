‘Living Funerals’ becoming a growing trend

SEOUL, South Korea (NEWS10) — Have you ever wondered what it would be like to attend your own funeral? Now-a-days you can.

A healing center in South Korea is offering people “living funerals.” Although, it sounds unconventional, so far more than 25,000 people and counting have signed up.

How does it work?

People start by writing their wills and having their picture taken. Then they get dressed in traditional burial clothes, and finally climb in the casket.

A program director, dressed in a what looks like a grim reaper costume, then closes the top of the casket.

Many who have already participated in the experience say it’s unique and benefits their mental health by making them realize the good in their life.