MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont’s Gov. Phil Scott and state officials are briefing reporters and the public on their response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Thursday, the Vermont Department of Health reported 66 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 14,840 cases since the pandemic began in March; 203 people have died. Twenty-eight people are currently hospitalized for treatment, with 11 in the ICU.