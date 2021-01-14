LIVE: US Attorney and Albany FBI outline security plans for local protests

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of New York, Antoinette Bacon and The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albany field office are holding a press conference in response to last week’s unrest in Washington DC. During the conference, the FBI are expected to provide an update on how they are assisting with investigations following the riot at the US Capitol Building on January 6.
The FBI will also outline security plans for the local protests which are expected to be held in the coming days.
