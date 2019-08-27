Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Lawsuit in Vermont PFOA contamination case now class-action
Top Stories
Study finds people who post selfies seen as less likable
Live Streaming Events
Early morning fire breaks out on 10th floor of Cohoes apartment complex
Apartment building fire in Cohoes forces residents out of homes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Boating Forecast
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
10 in Toga
NEWS10 ABC Backpack Giveaway
NY State Family Fun Pack
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Live Streaming Events
News
Posted:
Aug 27, 2019 / 09:44 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 27, 2019 / 09:44 AM EDT
Download our news app