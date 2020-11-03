Live stream saves pregnant pigs from barn fire

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Good Samaritan is responsible for saving two pregnant Gloustershire pigs from a barn fire at June Farms.

Laura Palladino lives 60 miles away in Dutchess County. She visited the pigs at a couple weeks earlier and logged on to a live stream to check-in to see if the pigs had given birth. Instead, she saw smoke that quickly turned into a fire.

The live stream dubbed the “swine cam” was installed the day prior.

“I logged on and at first I thought it was just, like, a wood burning stove in the background,” Palladino said.

Palladino lives an hour-and-a-half away in Dutchess County, New York. Palladino recounted the minutes spent frantically calling the farm and the local fire department while watching the fire grow.

“I just called 911, but I’m in Dutchess County, so the 911 sent me to Dutchess County 911. And the operator, he was like, ‘What? You’re watching a YouTube video?'” Palladino said.

Palladino was able to get in touch with the farm. Farmhand Joshua Vics and the Owner Matt Baumgartner helped get the fire under control until fire crews arrived.

“My mind immediately went to the worst. My heart dropped into my stomach,” Vics said. “I don’t like to think about how bad it could have been if she didn’t say something,” Vics added.

Vics said the newly installed web cam saved the pigs.

“I never thought that when we saw these pigs that I would technically end of saving their life,” Palladino said.

To watch the impending birth of the piglets, click here.