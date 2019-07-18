Live racing cancelled at Saratoga on Saturday in anticipation of excessive heat

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NYRA announced Thursday that live racing at Saratoga has been canceled on Saturday, July 20 due to excessive heat forecast for the Capital Region.

NYRA says training will be permitted Saturday on both the main track and Oklahoma training track in the normally cooler temperatures experienced during morning training hours.

“Working in consultation with NYTHA and following the recommendation of Dr. Palmer, we are cancelling Saturday’s card in the best interests of the safety of our equine athletes and horsemen,” said NYRA CEO & President Dave O’Rourke. “Assessing the safety of racing conditions, including weather, racing surfaces, and race day scrutiny is of the utmost importance to NYRA and our industry partners.”

According to NYRA, the last time an entire Saratoga racing card was cancelled was in August 2, 2006 when temperatures rose to the upper 90s and the heat index measured as high as 110 degrees.

For information regarding ticket exchanges, please contact the NYRA box office at 844-NYRA-TIX or via email at boxoffice@nyrainc.com.