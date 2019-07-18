Live racing cancelled at Saratoga on Saturday in anticipation of excessive heat

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NYRA announced Thursday that live racing at Saratoga has been canceled on Saturday, July 20 due to excessive heat forecast for the Capital Region.
NYRA says training will be permitted Saturday on both the main track and Oklahoma training track in the normally cooler temperatures experienced during morning training hours.
For information regarding ticket exchanges, please contact the NYRA box office at 844-NYRA-TIX or via email at boxoffice@nyrainc.com.