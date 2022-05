ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A live Owl Paint n’ Sip event benefiting Whispering Willow Wild Care is set to take place on May 29. Participants will capture the live model, “Lucky Pearl”.

The event will include step-by-step instructions from instructor Andrea Tabor and no experience is necessary. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the restaurant. Tickets are available online and proceeds will be donated to Whispering Willow Wild Care.