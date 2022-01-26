LIVE: Hochul speaks at the Interstate Task Force on Illegal guns meeting

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This morning at 10:15 a.m., Governor Kathy Hochul will hold the first meeting of the new Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. The meeting is taking place at the New York State Intelligence Center (NYSIC) in East Greenbush.

The task force was made to confront the issue of illegal guns being on the streets of New York causing an increase in crime and violence across the State. Law enforcement officials from multiple regions will be working together to tackle the issue of illegal guns.

