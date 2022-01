MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - In honor of what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday January 17, fans across the nation took part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The virtual event started on Facebook with a request to donate to an animal charity of one's choosing in order to honor White's longstanding legacy of animal advocacy.

Mohawk Valley Hudson Humane Society announced Tuesday more than $50,000 has been raised through the effort. Donations continue to pour in, adding to this total.