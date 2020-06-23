Governor Baker announces developer for final Boston Hospital property parcel

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito today joined Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance Commissioner Carol Gladstone, members of the Massachusetts Legislature, and community leaders in Boston to announce the official selection of Primary Corporation in venture with Toll Brothers, as the developer for the final parcel of land on the former Boston State Hospital Property.

Primary Corporation, a minority business enterprise, plans to develop 367 residential units on the ten-acre parcel, of which 82 will be ownership units and 121 will be affordable units with 42 units designated for seniors. Primary Corporation’s proposal also includes other non-residential components including food amenities, a farming initiative connected with the Clark/Cooper Community Gardens, a daycare, and a shuttle bus to the Forest Hills MBTA Station.

“We are pleased to announce the official selection of Primary Corporation and Toll Brothers to develop the final remaining parcel at the Boston State Hospital property,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “By working collaboratively with our partners at the state and local level and selecting a developer with a strong minority and women-owned business commitment, we are helping increase housing options and community accommodations while promoting economic growth and opportunity here in Mattapan.”

“This future redevelopment project will provide numerous benefits including new housing, a daycare facility, transportation infrastructure, and open greenspace,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “Our Administration is committed to working closely with local leaders across Massachusetts to promote community-centric development that helps maintain our high quality of life.”

Primary Corporation was unanimously recommended by the Boston State Hospital Citizens Advisory Committee following a competitive procurement process that included several proposals. Construction-related activities on the site are expected to begin in 2021 and conclude in spring 2024.

“We are proud to select Primary Corporation and Toll Brothers to carry out this important redevelopment project,” said Secretary for Administration and Finance Michael J. Heffernan. “We appreciate the input and hard work of the Citizens Advisory Committee and the other state and local leaders who have helped ensure that redevelopment of this site delivers benefits for local residents and their families.”

“We had six strong proposals to consider, all with great teams, and we want to thank all of them for the time and care they brought to this process,” said Commissioner Gladstone. “We also want to thank the Citizens Advisory Committee for its considerable time commitment and thoughtful process, and to the many community members who came out to see the presentations about the projects.”

The Boston State Hospital was closed in 1979 and the Citizens Advisory Committee was formed in the 1980s to support redevelopment of the property. Other completed, ongoing, and future redevelopment projects on the site will result in approximately 200 homeownership units, over 50 affordable units for seniors, nearly 300 rental units, 45 cooperative townhouses, Mass Audubon’s Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary, facilities for Brooke Charter High School and Mass Biologics, as well as other community accommodations and open space.

“Governor Baker and the Commonwealth are leveraging state assets to create economic development and innovation in our community,” said Kirk Sykes, President of Primary Investments and Co-Managing Partner of Accordia Partners. “That opportunity comes with an obligation to be inclusive of the local community in all aspects of the campus, including businesses, jobs, training and housing. Primary Investments, Accordia Partners, Toll Brothers Apartment Living and our entire campus team look forward to partnering with the Commonwealth, our community, and community-based organizations and businesses to achieve the great place we all want to see come to fruition.”

“I am most appreciative to Governor Baker and DCAMM for listening and enabling a process that placed the voice of the community above all others,” said Representative Russell Holmes. “The proposals were available for physical review at the Mattapan Library, at a website online, and through two three-hour community-wide open house presentations with the developers. This made way for informed and robust comments from the community and made all the proposals better.”