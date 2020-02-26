LIVE: ‘Critical incident’ reported at Milwaukee MillerCoors headquarters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA) — Milwaukee police say officers are responding to a “critical incident” at the Miller Coors brewing company headquarters.
Sources told our sister station WITI “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.”
WITI’s anchor, Ben Handelman, says multiple sources are confirming to FOX6 the shooter was an employee at the headquarters, there are at least six victims including the shooter and employees are on lockdown.
LATEST POSTS
- Veteran groups push to make mental health a top priority
- Advocates oppose banning fentanyl analogs
- Lawmaker introduces new gun legislation
- Gas company pleads guilty after deadly explosions
- Top NYS judge calls for change to criminal justice reforms