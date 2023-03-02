Personal Chef Jermaine Wright is bringing his bold flavors and creative concepts to the News10 Kitchen. You may recognize Chef Jermaine from the Food Network’s All-Star Academy. News10’s Ryan Peterson and Jill Szwed helped create the perfect “Treat Yo Self” meal of rack of lamb, golden beets, purple turnips, honey glazed carrots, and a sweet chili demi-glaze.

Take your next event from a party to an experience with 8 Count Kitchen. As Chef Jermaine says, “You invite the people and I’ll take care of the rest.”