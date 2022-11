SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Things of My Very Owner provides crisis intervention services for children in need. The founder, Rayn Boncie, sat down with News10’s Stephanie Rivas to discuss the Non-profit’s Sponsor-a-Child in Crisis Program (AKA The Wish Tag Program).

The Things of My Very Own Facebook page has an updated list of wish tag pickup locations. Those interested in making a monetary donation to the program can visit the Things of my Very Own website.