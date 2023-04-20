New York State is a leader in clean energy action. The state’s Climate Act has set a goal for 70% renewable electricity by 2030 and a 40-percent reduction in statewide greenhouse gas emissions over the coming decade.

The Alliance for Clean Energy New York is an advocate for clean energy companies in order to increase energy diversity and security, boost economic development, improve public health, and reduce air pollution. ACE NY Executive Director Anne Reynolds sat down with Meteorologist Jill Szwed to discuss New York’s progress towards clean energy.