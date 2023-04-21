Saturday is the 53rd Earth Day. Since the very first year our nation, states, and local communities have worked to restore and sustain our planet. This year’s theme is “invest in our planet.” Even the smallest acts can make a difference and make an investment in Earth’s future. You can begin simply by applying “recycle, reduce, and re-use.”
Here are a few ideas to kick start your sustainable lifestyle:
- Participate in a community clean up event
- Recycle unwanted items, like old computer equipment
- Eliminate single-use plastics