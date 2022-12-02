ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — John Trimble, Founder of Hot Crispy Oil, joined News10’s Stephanie Rivas and Meteorologist Jill Szwed to showcase his holiday appetizer recipes with a spicy twist.

The unique food brand blossomed out of pandemic struggles. Trimble’s family restaurant closed down in 2020 after 43 years. The recipe for the specialized chili oil was created between family and friends soon after.

Hot Crispy Oil has become a local success story. Trimble said that come January, their products will be in a thousand retailers.