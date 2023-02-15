Each year more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States. Survival depends on immediately receiving CPR. The survival of a cardiac arrest victim can double or triple if CPR is immediately performed. During this American Heart Health Month it is recommended that at least one person in the family learn hands-only CPR.

Dr. Heidi Cordi, an ER physician at Albany Medical Center; Frankie Rodriguez of Colonie EMS and Infinity Med; and Dr. Warren Hayashi, an EMS fellow at Albany Med guided the News10 in the Morning Team through hands-only CPR and AED demonstrations.