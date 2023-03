March 1st is National Horse Protection Day. News10’s Jill Szwed sat down with Susan Wager, the co-founder of Equine Advocates in Chatham, to discuss the rescue’s mission and the importance of responsible equine ownership. The sanctuary is currently home to 80 equine residents and just celebrated it’s 27th birthday. You can visit the farm starting in the spring. The public open day is Sunday May 7th.