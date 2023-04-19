Did you know that the average person creates over four pounds of trash per day? And a family of four throws out 3.4 tons of trash every year! More than half of that waste can be put to better use and composted.

We continue our Earth Week series with some help on the basics of composting with Kelsey Truddell from Sustainable Saratoga and Hope LaBonty, owner of Loving Earth Compost. Getting started is as simple as gathering up your food scrapes and some yard waste. Composting does more than reduce your waste. It can also help your garden to grow bigger and bolder.

Ready to start composting? There are several composting options for Saratoga County residents.