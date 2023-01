ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District YMCA is on a mission to build a “healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.” News10’s Stephanie Rivas sat down with Emily Lang, Marketing Director for CDYMCA, and Randall Thomas, Wellness Director for Bethlehem YMCA, to discuss new locations coming to the Capital Region and how to jumpstart 2023 fitness for the whole family.