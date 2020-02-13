WATCH LIVE: Countdown to Daytona – Breaking down Daytona 500 stories, including Logano-Keselowski spat after clash

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Accused El Paso mass shooter Patrick Wood Crusius made his initial appearance in federal court today, never speaking directly to the judge and waiving his right to a detention hearing.

Crusius, 21, walked into the courtroom of U.S. Magistrate Judge Miguel Angel Torres in shackles, wearing a blue blazer, gray pants, light-colored tie and sporting a buzzcut. He was flanked by his new counsel -- which U.S. District Judge David Guadarrama barely appointed on Monday night -- with two U.S. deputy marshals standing at all times behind the trio.