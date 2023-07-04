LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Mattel is making efforts to turn another beloved brand into a blockbuster hit. The forthcoming “Barney” film from Mattel Films has been revealed, and it’s not going to be for kids.

The live-action film will star Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya. Mattel is already working on a Hot Wheels movie with J.J. Abrams and another with Vin Diesel based on Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots.

According to Kevin McKeon, an executive from Mattel, which owns Barney, told the New Yorker that the “Barney” movie will be surrealistic and adult-focused. It will be an “A24-type” project, executive Kevin McKeon revealed to the outlet.

“We’re leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids,” he said. “It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney—just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”