Little Italy StreetFest in Schenectady canceled

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 16 annual Little Italy StreetFest that was scheduled to be on September 11, in Schenectady has been canceled due to current social and professional climates.
The businesses on N Jay street that would have taken part in StreetFest have collectively come to this decision.
StreetFest is expected to be back next year.
