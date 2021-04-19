Little change in this week’s gas prices

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There wasn’t much change is this week’s gas prices compared to last week’s.

Albany gas prices have risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany. Gas prices in Albany are 1.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 70.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price is up one cent at $2.87, while New York’s remained flat at $2.89. One year ago, the national average was $1.82 and New York’s was $2.23.

Here are the regional averages across upstate New York:

  • Albany – $2.86 (no chance since last week)
  • Batavia – $2.85 (up one cent since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.82 (no change since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.86 (down one cent since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.87 (no change since last week)
  • Rome – $2.94 (up one cent since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.85 (no change since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.95 (no change since last week)

When looking at the expected changes in gas prices, AAA says “Demand will likely increase as more communities open and students head back to in-person learning.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire