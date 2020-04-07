Literary conversations right in your home

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Northshire Bookstore is offering its Northshire Live series online. You can engage in literary conversations about your favorite works right from the comfort of your living room.

These Northshire Live virtual events will feature weekly author guests via Zoom, as well as a chance to connect with other readers and book lovers. The happen every Thursday at 5 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: