WATCH: Viral Bernie Sanders mitten meme inspires funny poem





KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After seeing the positive reactions from his Facebook followers to the Bernie Sanders mitten memes last week, a local man was inspired to say thank you. Through poetry, John Haber wrote a poem inspired by the viral memes.

“And then this happened, all of these like beautifully hilarious memes were coming out with Bernie there and I saw people from all different camps sort of interacting in a beautiful hilarious way, they were interacting with each other’s memes, they were interacting more positively and I thought this is pretty amazing, so I felt like I wanted to say something about that,” said Haber.

After more than 13,000 shares on Facebook, Haber says he hopes it keeps spreading smiles.

