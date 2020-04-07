Listen to music with ‘Stay Home Sessions’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- All new policies carried out by the Albany Police Department should include a racial impact statement, according to the Center for Law and Justice. In a newly released report, the center also outlines other specific recommendations that should be taken by the City of Albany leadership to further encourage policing policies that are more equitable for minorities.

The center says action is needed on the part of local leaders to eradicate structural racism. They point to the lack of trust in the Albany Police Department and Albany County District Attorney's Office from African American residents in a 2019 community policing survey and the absence of any action on the part of local leaders as the harbinger for their recommendations.