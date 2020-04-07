Listen to music with ‘Stay Home Sessions’

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Caffè Lena is hosting a nightly ‘Stay Home Sessions” to give people some relief during the coronavirus outbreak. They are playing prerecorded sessions from musicians that have played in the cafè before the pandemic.

They play the set on their YouTube Channel nightly at 8 p.m. Check their website for upcoming sessions.

