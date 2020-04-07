Listen to music with ‘Stay Home Sessions’

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Caffè Lena is hosting a nightly ‘Stay Home Sessions” to give people some relief during the coronavirus outbreak. They are playing prerecorded sessions from musicians that have played in the cafè before the pandemic.
They play the set on their YouTube Channel nightly at 8 p.m. Check their website for upcoming sessions.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bennington County coronavirus update, one death recorded
- South Glens Falls man arrested for stealing car from Stewart’s parking lot, police say
- Center for Law & Justice says police department and DA’s office lack trust of African Americans, offers recommendations to local leaders
- Greene County coronavirus update
- Columbia County coronavirus update, fourth death recorded