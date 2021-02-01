LIST: Snow Emergencies declared in several Capital Region communities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The last significant snowstorm in the Capital Region set records when it dropped nearly three feet of snow in some areas last December. This first significant snowstorm of 2021 won’t bring the region as much snow but some areas could see up to two feet.

In advance of the storm, many communities are declaring a snow emergency. NEWS10 will continue to update the list as more snow emergencies come into our newsroom. Updated storm track and snowfall amounts are available on NEWS10’s weather page.

Albany

Village of Colonie

Montgomery

City of Amsterdam

Rensselaer

Town of Brunswick

Town of East Greenbush

Town of Schodack

Village of Castleton-on-Hudson

Saratoga

City of Saratoga Springs

Town of Waterford

Schenectady

Village of Scotia

State of emergencies

New York

Ulster County

Massachusetts

City of Pittsfield

Town of Adams

Town of Dalton

Town of Lenox

