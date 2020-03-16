List: Meal programs being offered by Capital Region School Districts

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2014, file photo, a student prepares to leave the Enterprise Attendance Center school southeast of Brookhaven Miss. The federal government has decided to delay changing the way it determines funding for rural education after a bipartisan group of lawmakers said the move would hurt hundreds of schools. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

(NEWS10) — As more and more districts announce preventative closures to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus, some are working to offer meals for students.

Albany City School District:

All district schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Starting March 16, the schools listed below will open to students from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. daily. Grab and Go lunch and breakfast for the following day will be available for pick-up.

Albany High School (Washington Avenue entrance), 700 Washington Ave.

Albany School of Humanities (ASH), 108 Whitehall Road

Arbor Hill Elementary School, 1 Arbor Drive

Giffen Memorial Elementary School, 274 South Pearl St.

Tony Clement Center for Education, 395 Elk St.

William S. Hackett Middle School, 45 Delaware Ave.

The district asks for the student to provide their lunch/student ID to be able to pick up the meal.

Albany Community Charter School:

The school will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Starting Tuesday, March 17, breakfast and lunch will be provided at their elementary building. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 12-2 p.m.

Albany Leadership Charter High:

The school will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Starting Thursday, March 19 the school will provide grab-and-go meals to students 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., daily.

The Greater Amsterdam School District:

Schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 until Tuesday, March 31. The school plans to put a meal service in place for students but have not released details yet.

Argyle Central School District:

Schools in the district will be closed starting Monday, March 16 until April 19. As far as meal plans for the district are concerned, the district said a staff member will contact all families that receive free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch. They will be distributing food throughout the closure and specific details will be given to each family.

Averill Park Central School District

Schools in the district will close starting Tuesday March 17 until March 27. Per their website:

Averill Park Central School District will offer meals to all students in need, free of charge, during the closure, beginning on Wednesday, March 18.

Meals will be available for pick up at Algonquin Middle School and Miller Hill-Sand Lake Elementary School from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Meals will be a cold grab-and-go to be consumed off-site. Drive-thru pick-up stations will be set up outside each building. School officials ask parents to remain in their cars and meals will be brought to you.

Monday’s pick up will include: Lunch for Monday, Breakfast and Lunch for Tuesday, Breakfast for Wednesday

Wednesday’s pick up will include: Lunch for Wednesday, Breakfast and Lunch for Thursday, Breakfast for Friday

Friday’s pick up will include: Lunch for Friday, Breakfast for Monday

Berlin Central School District

Berlin Central School District is cancelling all classes beginning Tuesday, March 17 until March 27. The district is currently working on a plan to provide meals to students. They said information on accessing meals will be provided next week.

Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District

The district is closing schools Monday March 16 until March 20th. They will contact individual families to provide meals.

Bethlehem Central School District

The district is closing all schools starting Monday March 16 until March 20. Families in need of food during the closure can fill out this form: CLICK HERE.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for children will be available for pick up at Bethlehem Central High School. Those picking up meals should come to the Van Dyke Road entrance near the cafeteria.

To keep traffic disruption to a minimum, please note the following pick-up schedule:

Monday thru Friday:

8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. – Last names beginning A-M

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Last names beginning N-Z

Please do not leave your vehicle. The staff will bring meals out to you.

Bolton Central School District

The district is closing all schools from Monday March 16 until April 19. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Broadalbin-Perth Central School District

The district is closing all schools from March 16 until March 31. No information is listed on their website regarding meal programs.

Cambridge Central School District

The district is closing all schools from March 16 until April 17. No information is listed on their website regarding meal programs.

Canajoharie Central School District

The district is closing all schools from March 16 until March 31. No information is listed on their website regarding meal programs.



Catskill Central School District

All classes will be canceled from Wednesday, March 18, 2020 until Friday, March 27, 2020. Information on meal plan distribution can be found here: CLICK HERE.

Chatham Central School District

All classes will be canceled from Monday, March 16, 2020 until Friday, March 27, 2020. The district will contact parents of students in the free and reduced lunch program for pick-up or delivery logistics.

Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District

All classes will be canceled from Monday, March 16, 2020 until Friday, March 27, 2020. The meal program is set to begin on March 17, per the school’s website:

“We intend to offer “grab-and-go” meals to students beginning on Tuesday, March 17. Meals (breakfast and lunch) will be available for pick-up at two locations (Golding MS and Radez Elementary). Information on the “grab-and-go” meals will be sent out to families tomorrow afternoon via email. Parents (or students) must provide their child’s lunch ID number at the time they pick up meals. “

Cohoes City Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until Friday March 20. Per the school’s website:

“Beginning Monday, “grab and go” breakfast and lunch will be available at stations outside Cohoes High School and Van Schaick Grade School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. The United Church of Cohoes is also offering “grab and go” meals to Cohoes families on Monday and Tuesday only. Their breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.”

Coxsackie-Athens Central School District

All classes will be cancelled starting Wednesday March 18 until March 27. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Crown Point Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until April 19th. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Duanesburg Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until Friday March 20. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Fonda-Fultonville Central School District

All classes will be cancelled starting Wednesday March 18 until March 31. Per the school’s website:

“FFCS will provide school meals to students in our district who participate in the free or reduced-price meal program starting Wednesday, March 18. A station will be set up in the high school vestibule from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on weekdays. “To-go” boxed lunches and breakfasts will be distributed to any student who participates in this program.”

Fort Ann Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until April 19th. The district will contact parents of students in the free and reduced lunch program for pick-up or delivery logistics.

Fort Edward Union Free School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until April 19th. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Germantown Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until Friday March 27. The district will contact parents of students in the free and reduced lunch program for pick-up or delivery logistics.

Gilboa-Conesville Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until Friday March 27. No information is listed on their website regarding meal programs.

Glens Falls City School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until April 20th. This is the information on the meal program:

“Meal service will begin on Tuesday, March 17th. The pickup/distribution locations will be the main office vestibule at the High School (for both HS and MS students), Big Cross, Jackson Heights, and Kensington. Meal distribution times will be at each above location, as follows:

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Students can pick up their own meals. Parents and caregivers can pick up meals for multiple students by providing the students’ names to the school staff member at the meal distribution. We are not able to provide meal delivery. Each student is entitled to two meals per day: a breakfast and a lunch. Breakfast meals will generally be cereal, juice, and milk, and lunch meals will generally be a rotation of deli sandwiches and sides.”

Gloversville City School District

All classes will be cancelled starting Monday March 16 until March 31. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Granville City School District:

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until April 17th. No information is listed on their website regarding meal programs.

Green Island Union Free School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until March 20th. Starting Monday, Heatly will be offering breakfast and lunch from 11:00am-12:30pm. Students will be able to walk or drive up in front of the building to “grab and go.”

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until April 19th. The district will contact parents of students in the free and reduced lunch program for pick-up or delivery logistics.

Hoosic Valley Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Wednesday March 18 until March 27th. The district will contact parents of students in the free and reduced lunch program for pick-up or delivery logistics.

Hudson Falls Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until April 19th. Information on how to access meals can be found here: CLICK HERE.

Hunter-Tannersville Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Tuesday March 17th through Monday April 13th. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Indian Lake Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until April 17th. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Johnsburg Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until April 19th. Schools will be providing food services to students starting Tuesday March 17. More information on pick up and delivery can be found here: CLICK HERE.

Greater Johnstown City School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until Mach 31st. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Lake George Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until April 19th. The district will contact parents of students in the free and reduced lunch program for pick-up or delivery logistics.

Lake Pleasant Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until Mach 31st. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Lansingburgh Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Wednesday March 18 until April 1. Free grab and go lunches for all students will be available at Turnpike Elementary School and Lansingburgh High School daily between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Breakfast for the next day will be included in the lunches.

Mayfield Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until Mach 31st. The district posted to its website saying on Wednesday, March 18 they will take a count of the number of meals provided, so as to be prepared for weekday meal preparation until March 31.

Mechanicville City School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until April 17th. Information on meal programs can be found here: CLICK HERE.

Menands Union Free School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until Mach 20th. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Middleburgh City School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until Mach 27th. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Minerva Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until April 19th. The district will contact parents of students in the free and reduced lunch program for pick-up or delivery logistics.

Rotterdam-Mohonasen Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday, March 16 until April 1. Per the school’s website:

“The Rotterdam-Mohonasen Central School District is preparing to have parents pick up meals for students during the school closure. In order to better prepare for this we are asking that families answer the questions in the form linked below. Please note that meals will be “grab and go” and will be able to be picked up from 9:30am to 11:30am on Tuesday, March 17 in the HS Auditorium Lobby. At that time we will provide 4 meals per student, both breakfast and lunch for Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18. We will be sending out another link later in the week to plan for meal pick up on Thursday, March 19 for Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 meals.

Please complete the student meal pick up form by clicking here. “

Newcomb Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until April 17th. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Niskayuna Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until March 20th. Here is the meal plan for the district:

“During designated hours, Monday, March 16, we will be distributing breakfast items for five days at Glencliff Elementary School and the High School and on Tuesday, March 17, we will be distributing lunch for four days. Food will be provided to any student in need. You can go to either location and do not need to bring anything.”

Niskayuna High School

March 16 (breakfast) & March 17 (lunch)

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Door #42 – Near the Nott Street Entrance/By the New Cafe

Glencliff Elementary School

March 16 (breakfast) & March 17 (lunch)

Noon to 2 p.m.

Location: Main Entrance

Breakfast items include cereal, milk, fruit, and bagel or muffin.

Lunch includes sandwiches, fruit, milk, and vegetables.

North Colonie Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until March 20th. According to the district:

“The district will provide meals to any student in the North Colonie Central School District starting on Tuesday, March 17. “Grab and go” drive-thru style stations for breakfast and lunch will be set up at Blue Creek Elementary School, Forts Ferry Elementary School and Shaker High School. Breakfast can be picked up from 8-8:45 a.m. and lunch can be picked up from 11:45 am.-12:45 p.m. Meals will be available that are free of the big 8 allergens.”

North Warren Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until April 19th. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Queensbury Union Free School District

All classes will be cancelled from Monday March 16 until April 19th. Here is the information on meal plans the district is offering:

Beginning Monday, March 16, we will be providing food services to any student in the Queensbury Union Free School District. On Monday, lunch will be available from 12-1 p.m. at the locations listed below.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, through the duration of the closing, we will be serving breakfast from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-1 p.m. at the following locations:

Drive Up: Queensbury Middle School (side parking lot)

United Methodist Church of Queensbury (460 Aviation Rd, Queensbury)

West Glens Falls Fire Department (33 Luzerne Rd, Queensbury)

West End Park (117 Luzerne Rd, Queensbury)

South Queensbury Volunteer Fire Department (409 Dix Ave, Queensbury)

Needle Park Circle

Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District

All schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20, 2020. According to the website students will be eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch options through the week. Beginning on Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20, 2020, any child under 18 years of age will be allowed to receive healthy meal and snack choices through the RCS district’s food service program.

The locations and schedule for pick up are listed below. In an effort to limit personal contact, please remain in your vehicle and meals will be delivered to you in your vehicle. Meals may be picked up between the hours of 7 am and 10 am, from Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20, 2020, at the following locations:

Parents/caregivers of Pieter B. Coeymans Elementary children will go to the bus drop off loop of Pieter B. Elementary.

Parents/caregivers of A.W. Becker Elementary children will go to the bus drop off loop of A.W. Becker Elementary.

Parents/caregivers of RCS Middle School children who are in need of a breakfast/lunch option will go to the bus drop off loop of RCS Middle School.

Parents/caregivers of RCS High School children will go to the loading dock at the high school, which is located on the end of the high school facing 9W.

Rensselaer City School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 17 until March 27. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Salem Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 16 until April 19th. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Saratoga Springs City School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 16 until April 19th. The district will contact parents of students in the free and reduced lunch program for pick-up or delivery logistics.

Saugerties Central School District:

All classes will be cancelled from March 16 until March 27th. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Schalmont Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 16 until March 20th. Here are details from the district on meal plans:

“If you are receiving free or reduced meals through the Schalmont District you may complete a form to receive pick-ups during the March 16-20 closure. We will be offering breakfast & lunch grab n’ go style meals available Tuesday-Friday this week. This will be a week worth of meals. CLICK HERE for more information.

Schenectady City School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 16 until March 20th. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Schodack Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 16 until March 27th. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Schroon Lake Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 16 until April 19th. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Schuylerville Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 16 until April 19th. According to the district, starting Monday, March 16, meals can be picked up each day at Schuylerville Elementary School or at the Town Hall in Victory Mills from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Each student can pick up both a breakfast and a lunch. Meals will be free to all students under the age of 18, regardless of their free or reduced lunch eligibility during the regular school year.

The district will also provide meal deliveries for families who cannot get to one of the pickup locations.

Scotia-Glenville Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 16 until March 20th. Below is the meal plan information from the district:

Effective Tuesday, March 17, breakfast and lunch will be available to all students from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays.

The pick-up location for these meals will be the High School, 1 Tartan Way (Sacandaga Road) in the side parking lot, which will be marked as a designated area for this purpose.

This process will be on a “grab & go” basis. Offerings will include bagels, cereal, muffins, and cheese for breakfast and sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, milk, and pizza for lunch.

Cars will pull into a line in the High School parking lot and district staff will deliver the meals directly to the cars. At this time, we will be providing meals on a daily basis and will update our families if and when this changes.

If you are in need of food for your children but cannot come to the high school, we will have food delivered to you.

Sharon Springs Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 16 until March 27th. Below is the meal plan information from the district:

“We intend to offer “grab-and-go” meals to students beginning on Tuesday, March 17. Meals (lunch) will be available for pick-up at the school. Each parent or student should have already been contacted by school personnel on whether you want to participate. If you have not, simply use this link. Distribution of the meals per family will remain fluid as we determine how many families want delivery and how many will pick up their meals here at the school. We anticipate deliveries will happen between 7:30 AM and noon, and pick up times will be available 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM. If your child is a Pre-k or head start student please coordinate your food services through the head start.

The Sharon Springs Methodist Church food bank will be temporarily relocated to the school effective Monday March 23. 2020, until further notice. SSCS staff will be operating the food bank and provide food pantry items as needed. At this time we expect the hours to be Tuesday: 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM and Friday: 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM.”

Shenendehowa Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 16 until March 20th. Below is the meal plan information from the district:

Beginning Monday, March 16, Shenendehowa buses and food service staff will be delivering breakfast and lunch for those in need, free of charge, for students while schools are closed at the following locations: Cheryl’s Lodge/Halfmoon Heights-12pm D&R Village-12pm-12:30 North Pointe Apts-12pm-12:30pm



Lunch and the following day’s breakfast will be provided at the above pick-up location each day.

South Colonie Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 16 until March 20th. The following is information from the district on the meal plans:

We want to let you know that breakfast and lunch will be available, free of charge, for students in need each day while South Colonie schools are closed. Meals will be available for pick up by families starting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Meal pick-up locations will be outside of Lisha Kill Middle School (pick-up by auditorium) and Colonie High School (outside the Main entrance) in a grab-and-go style, meaning, when you arrive at the location, please look for the pick-up table and stay in your car so that someone can bring meals to you.

Lunch and the following day’s breakfast will be provided at pick-up each day. The time you pick up your meals is determined by the first letter of your child’s last name as follows:

A-H: Pick up time starts at 9 a.m.

I-P: Pick up time starts at 10:00 a.m.

Q-Z: Pick up time starts at 11:00 a.m.

South Glens Falls Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 16 until April 19th. Here is information from the district on how to access meals:

“A member of your child’s school will contact all families that receive free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch. Meals will be distributed beginning Tuesday, March 17. Grab-and-go meals for two days will be available for families who qualify on Tuesday and Thursday from 12 to 3 p.m. at the South Glens Falls High School Cafeteria. Families can come to the rear of the building where a staff member will provide the meals. Families will not enter the building. Families can also opt for delivery if they are not able to pick up.”

Stillwater Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 16 until April 19th. Here is information from the district on how to access meals:

“The district is committed to providing free breakfast and lunch to any current student in the Stillwater Central School District beginning Tuesday, March 17. After Tuesday, March 17, meals may be picked up at the high school, in the bus circle from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Each pickup will provide two days’ worth of meals (for example: On Monday, you will be picking up breakfast and lunch for Monday and Tuesday.) When you come to pickup, please do not enter the building. We will bring the meals out to you.”

Troy City School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 18 until March 27th. Here is information from the district on how to access meals:

“We are planning to continue to provide breakfast and lunch for any student who needs it. Breakfast and lunch will be served at Troy High School from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon daily, starting Wednesday, March 18. Any student may come and pick up a “grab and go” bag during these times.”

Voorheesville Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 18 until March 20th. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.

Warrensburg Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 16 until April 19th. The district will contact parents of students in the free and reduced lunch program for pick-up or delivery logistics.

Watervliet City School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 18 until March 20th. Here is information from the district on how to access meals:

Our district will continue to make meals available to all students under the age of 18 starting Tuesday, March 17.

Students will be able to pick up a breakfast/lunch bag from 8-10 a.m. Tuesday through Friday at the following locations while the schools are closed.

Watervliet Elementary School, 2557 10th Avenue

Watervliet Civic Center, 14th Street & 1st Avenue

Students may stop by either location to pick up meals. No forms or registration are required. The Food is Fuel program will be available for families who normally receive it. Students may pick up their food supply bags on Friday at the elementary school between 8-10 a.m.

Wells Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 18 until March 31th. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.



Wheelerville Union Free School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 16 until March 31th. Here is information from the district on how to access meals:

“The district is coordinating plans for food to be available throughout the school closure and specific details will be given to each family that receives free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch. The Wheelerville Union Free School District will provide meals once per day in the AM between 8:00 and 9:00. Deliveries will be done in teams of two. This will allow the driver to stay on the bus while another individual will be delivering items to the household. Wheelerville will supply food for the weekend utilizing backpacks so that families can prepare nutritious meals. We will also have backpacks distributed by the transportation department to families on Friday mornings.”

Whitehall Central School District

All classes will be cancelled from March 16 until April 17th. Here is information from the district on how to access meals: CLICK HERE

Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School District



All classes will be cancelled from March 16 until March 29th. Information on how to access meals during this time will be announced later this week.









