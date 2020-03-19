Interactive Radar

List: Capital region public transit closures due to coronavirus

News

Empty bus

Empty bus. (Free-Photos / Pixabay)

(NEWS10) – As social distancing practices become more important, many public transit services are halting their routes in an effort to avoid spreading COVID-19.

Amtrak

  • Coverage: Local routes include Albany-Rensselaer (ALB), Fort Edward-Glens Falls (FED), Saratoga Springs (SAR), Schenectady (SDY), Whitehall (WHL)
  • Status: Service has been shut down on routes north of Albany; Other routes operating on reduced schedules
  • Some stations may not be staffed
  • Customers with reserved seats will be contacted if those rides are being changed
  • More info: https://www.amtrak.com/home

Capital District Transportation Authority

  • Coverage: Over 50 routes between Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga and Rensselaer counties, connecting to downtown Albany
  • Status: Capital City Trolley service suspended until further notice; all other routes running on regular schedule, including STAR, Northway XPress, FLEX and ACCESS Transit
  • CDTA has enhanced its vehicle cleaning process to include a new deep cleaning and disinfection process every three days
  • More info: https://www.cdta.org/

Greater Glens Falls Transit

  • Coverage: Greater Glens Falls region, extending past Warren County into parts of Washington County and northern Saratoga County
  • Status: Shutting down all bus service lines across Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties starting at 6 a.m. Monday, March 23. This includes its F.A.M.E service for disabled residents, as well as plans for their usual summer trolley service to Lake George (depending on how long the shutdown lasts)
  • More info: https://gftransit.org/

