List: Capital region public transit closures due to coronavirus

(NEWS10) – As social distancing practices become more important, many public transit services are halting their routes in an effort to avoid spreading COVID-19.
Amtrak
- Coverage: Local routes include Albany-Rensselaer (ALB), Fort Edward-Glens Falls (FED), Saratoga Springs (SAR), Schenectady (SDY), Whitehall (WHL)
- Status: Service has been shut down on routes north of Albany; Other routes operating on reduced schedules
- Some stations may not be staffed
- Customers with reserved seats will be contacted if those rides are being changed
- More info: https://www.amtrak.com/home
Capital District Transportation Authority
- Coverage: Over 50 routes between Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga and Rensselaer counties, connecting to downtown Albany
- Status: Capital City Trolley service suspended until further notice; all other routes running on regular schedule, including STAR, Northway XPress, FLEX and ACCESS Transit
- CDTA has enhanced its vehicle cleaning process to include a new deep cleaning and disinfection process every three days
- More info: https://www.cdta.org/
Greater Glens Falls Transit
- Coverage: Greater Glens Falls region, extending past Warren County into parts of Washington County and northern Saratoga County
- Status: Shutting down all bus service lines across Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties starting at 6 a.m. Monday, March 23. This includes its F.A.M.E service for disabled residents, as well as plans for their usual summer trolley service to Lake George (depending on how long the shutdown lasts)
- More info: https://gftransit.org/
- R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe says it’s end of the world as we know it, but he feels fine
- Columbia-Greene Humane Society offers limited services during coronavirus pandemic
- Watch Live at Noon: Little Rock Mayor to share update about city’s coronavirus response
- Weekly jobless claims jump by 70,000 as virus starts to take hold
- Professionals address mental health impact amid COVID-19 pandemic