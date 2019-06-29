Lincoln Park pool in Albany open for summer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany community can now cool off in the Lincoln Park pool.

The pool opened on Saturday. It’ll be open for the summer daily from noon to 7 PM.

According to a press release, the Mater Christi pool on New Scotland Ave. will not open until early next week.

Spray pads are also open throughout Albany from 10 AM to 6 PM. The 11 spray pads located throughout the City will be open daily from 10am to 6pm, and are located at Colonie Street Park, Hackett Park, Krank Park, Livingston Park, North Swan Street Park, Ridgefield Park, Rosemont Park, and the Sheridan, Swinburne, Westland Hills, and Upper Lincoln Spray Pools.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan told News10 that the city is working to improve the pool so that it lasts for many more years.

“I know that there’s been a lot of talk about the pool because everybody knows it leaks and it definitely needs a facelift,” Sheehan said, “and we are going to be working with the community to do that so we can make sure this pool is here for another hundred years.”