Limited capacity no big problem for small North Country venues

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For some, limited capacities due to COVID-19 make opening for events difficult or impossible to reconcile. But at the Charles R. Wood Theater, it’s no problem.

The theater, which has been closed throughout the pandemic and has relied heavily on donations to stay afloat, is a by-rent facility.

When it comes to Gov. Cuomo’s directive last week allowing smaller entertainment venues to open at 33 percent capacity, that means that it’s up to the people who would use the theater, not the owners themselves.

That guidance is in effect now, and the Wood Theater plans to use it to start off with movie nights in April. The licensing fees will be taken care of thanks to grant funding.

After that, the next priority is giving a stage to dance recitals and other similar events that give young people in the area.

Nearby, the Park Theater has already been hosting dinner and a movie nights, using their on-site restaurant to host using restaurant guidelines.

In Hudson Falls, limited-capacity concerts featuring local bands are on the way at the Strand Theater.