Lily Saratoga giving away free wedding gowns to COVID frontline healthcare workers, military, and first responders

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Brides Across America is partnering with Lily Saratoga to give away free wedding gowns to COVID frontline healthcare workers, military, and first responders.

“Together strong is my new mantra. I am so grateful for the selfless acts of our COVID-19

frontline healthcare workers, first responders, and military that provide us support each and

every day. This is our way to keep us united in love and our way of thanking all of you,” said Heidi Janson, founder of Brides Across America

Brides Across America is a nonprofit organization that honors heroes by making their

dreams come true. They have donated more than 27,000 wedding gowns and 27 weddings over the past 13 years.