Lil Bub, Internet-famous cat, dies at 8

(WFLA) – Lil Bub, one of the Internet’s most popular cats known for her unique physical appearance, has died.

The famous feline passed away in her sleep on Sunday at the age of 8, her owner said on Facebook.

“I have always been fully transparent about BUB’s health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren’t expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning,” the post reads. “I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves.”

Lil Bub rose to fame in 2011 when her photos were posted on Tumblr. The cat had two rare gene mutations, which caused her tongue to stick out and her eyes to appear larger.

The cat quickly went viral and amassed millions of followers on Facebook and Instagram.

Lil Bub is also credited with raising more than $700,000 for animals in need.