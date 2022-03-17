ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that state landmarks will be lit the night of March 17, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Officials said twelve landmarks will be lit green in support of Irish-Americans.

“Over 100 years ago, my father’s parents immigrated from County Kerry in Ireland to the United States, and as the highest-ranking Irish-American elected official in New York State, I am proud to honor the contributions Irish-American New Yorkers have made to our state and country,” Governor Hochul said. “Today, we recognize the Irish-American spirit of toughness, perseverance, and resiliency, and I wish the thousands of New Yorkers celebrating today a very safe and happy St. Patrick’s Day.”

The landmarks to be lit in honor of St. Patrick’s Day include: